WaterFire Providence to return for fall

WaterFire Providence is back! Organizers of the popular event shared details of the upcoming season with a special announcement on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Manager of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations Ed Cabral stopped by “The Rhode Show” to discuss the new schedule and what visitors can expect this year.

The 2021 schedule will consist of four full lightings and five partial lightings. The first full lighting will take place Sept. 4 and will be in honor of the nation’s COVID heroes. Click here for more information »

Courtesy: WaterFire Providence