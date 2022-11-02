WaterFire Providence is ready to honor local veterans with its 10th Annual Salute to Veterans Full Lighting on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Ed Cabral and Veteran-Military Recruiter Raymond Ryan stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to chat about the big event.

Click here for more information.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.