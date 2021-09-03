WaterFire Providence ready for comeback, first full lighting of season

WaterFire Providence is returning after 18 months of no lightings in the Creative Capital. Ashley Erling went to downtown Providence for a preview of this weekend’s grand return to learn what we can expect! Check out the attached video to see how it went.

Providence, RI WaterFire Providence announces a Full WaterFire Lighting on Saturday, September 4, 2021 (Labor Day Weekend), to Honor Rhode Island’s COVID Heroes. A torch procession consisting of first-responders and other essential workers from around the state will kick off the Full Lighting of WaterFire just after sunset (7:14 p.m.). The ceremony will be led by Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee.

“Rhode Island owes a debt of gratitude to our COVID heroes. It has been a challenging year and a half, and these remarkable Rhode Islanders have never backed down. From healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs, to postal workers, grocery store employees and so many more, all essential workers continue to step up to the plate for their fellow Rhode Islanders. WaterFire itself wouldn’t be possible this year without the sacrifice and dedication of the thousands of Rhode Island heroes who helped in the fight against COVID-19. This special torch lighting is just one small but powerful way to honor them.”

WaterFire Providence, in close cooperation with the Rhode Island Department of Health, requests all visitors, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks while attending the WaterFire event. Please remain aware of your surroundings and keep a safe distance from anyone outside your family/pod. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home and get tested as soon as possible. Visit the RIDOH website for additional COVID-19 testing and vaccine information (https://covid.ri.gov).

The Rhode Island Department of Health will have a pop-up vaccination and info tent on Washington Street from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Visitors can get free vaccine shots, learn about COVID-19 testing and prevention. Volunteers from Fidelity Investments will be on-site handing out face masks and answering questions. Alert Ambulance will also be on hand doing COVID-19 testing. Tests are free and results will be available on the spot.

“To start this season, most of WaterFire’s on-shore programming, such as food vendors, performers, our Arts Festival Plaza, and the Starry, Starry Night installation has been put on hold for our first lighting of the year. We are working closely with state and city health and safety officials to create safe events for our visitors, volunteers, and staff,” said Peter A. Mello, managing director and coCEO, WaterFire Providence. “As circumstances change throughout the 2021 season, we hope to re-introduce some of these features. We thank all our visitors for their cooperation in keeping themselves and others safe as we navigate these challenging times. Getting vaccinated now is the best way to ensure a full and safe return of all of your favorite WaterFire programming.”

The latest developments and the complete 2021 WaterFire Season Schedule can be found on our website (https://waterfire.org/schedule).