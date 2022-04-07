It’s that time of year as WaterFire is finally returning and they will kick off their 2022 event season with a special pre-season Basin Lighting supported by the Gordon School on Saturday, April 9, and their Strike the Match fundraiser and Basin Lighting on Wednesday, April 27! Joining us this morning to discuss the upcoming season and more was their Director of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations, Ed Cabral.

For additional info – including dates – head to: https://waterfire.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

