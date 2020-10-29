Waterfire honors our Educators

As the pandemic continues to change the way we host our events, our friends at Waterfire continue to adapt. Joining us this morning to explain further and to break down how they are putting the spotlight on our teachers were Ed Cabral from Waterfire and Rhode Island Education Commissioner, Angelica Infante-Green.

To learn more visit: https://waterfire.org/

