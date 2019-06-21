Target 12 on WPRI.com

Waterfire gears up for 2019

Providence’s signature event is back for 2019 and it all kicks off Saturday Night, June 22! Joining us this morning with details on what we can expect for this season of Waterfire was Manager of Sponsorships & Corporate Relationships, Ed Cabral.

Learn more here: https://waterfire.org/visit/celebrate-at-waterfire/

