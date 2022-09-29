Full Lighting – Sunset (6:27 pm) – 11:00 pm

· Food fair and artist market vendors open at 6:30 pm

· Kweku Jazz Trio on the Steeple Street Stage starting at 7:00 pm

Opening at 5:30 pm – Food Fairs, Artist Vendors, Living Statues, & More!

WaterFire Marketplace will return to Canal Street, stop by to support WaterFire with a donation or a purchase of locally designed apparel, glassware, books, and gifts. Make a quick and easy donation with DipJar and watch glass blowing by Gather Glass.

Food fairs will be open on Washington Street. Enjoy local food from festival favorites: Saugy’s, Sweet Smokin’ Pits, Kettle Korn Express, Red’s Street Kitchen, Caribbean Delights Ja’ Patty and One2Taconmore. Additional vendors will be located on College Street including Madonna Rosario Society, Pams Grill on the Go, Spanglish, and Vegan Suga.