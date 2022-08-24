WaterFire is back this weekend with the theme of Clear Currents.

It’s all part of their way to raise awareness about water quality.

They’ll have of 60 kayaks in the water with illuminated koi fish.

The brightly colored fish will beautifully compliment the 80 wood-burning braziers installed on the river!

Clear Currents celebrates the cleaner water that the opening of the Narragansett Bay Commission’s Combined Sewer Overflow; an initiative that has greatly improved water quality throughout the entire bay area over the past few years.

The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza kicks off Washington Street and Steeple Street from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM where visitors can browse and shop from a variety of local artists and makers in mediums such as glass, photography, jewelry, and more.

WaterFire also announced the follow lightings that will be coming up:

Oct 1 full lighting

Oct 7 partial lighting

Oct 22 full lighting