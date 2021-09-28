WaterFire Celebrates 50 Years of Women at Providence College

Saturday, October 2nd starting at 7:15 PM WaterFire Providence will celebrate “Then. Now. Next: 50 Years of Women at Providence College”
This event is supported by Providence College.
Full lighting – 7:15–11:00 p.m
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.