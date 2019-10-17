WaterFire Basin Lighting

Breaking News
Waterfire honors local veterans_583029
Time to light the braziers once again!

Waterfire is right around the corner with an added night!

Ed Cabral, Manager of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations and Chris Bailey from Mutual of America joined us.

Tuesday, October 22
BASIN LIGHTING
Sponsored by Mutual of America
Sunset at 5:54 pm; the fires will remain lit until 10:30 pm

