WaterFire Basin Lighting

Time to light the braziers once again!

Waterfire is right around the corner with an added night!

Ed Cabral, Manager of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations and Chris Bailey from Mutual of America joined us.



Tuesday, October 22

BASIN LIGHTING

Sponsored by Mutual of America

Sunset at 5:54 pm; the fires will remain lit until 10:30 pm

