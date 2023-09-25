WaterFire Providence has teamed up with the Aquidneck Island Robotics Team.
The team is made up of 25 students from 14 schools – public, private, and homeschooled. Grades 8 -12. 1/3 of the team is female.
WaterFire Providence event will be held this coming Saturday night (September 30th)
