Good morning. Bundle up as you head out the door today. It's a frosty cold start with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. It stays dry and cool this afternoon with temperatures similar to the last few days--upper 40s to low 50s. Sunny skies this morning will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will be lighter from the north and then turning south at 5-10 mph.

A warm front will move through tonight, bringing unseasonably mild air into southern New England. Ahead of the front, temperatures will start off in the 40s this evening with partly cloudy skies. As the night rolls on temperatures will gradually rise into the mid and upper 50s by dawn. It will turn breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph.