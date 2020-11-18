‘Warm Thy Neighbor” with the Good Neighbor Energy Fund

Since its establishment in 1986, the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund has raised over $15 million and helped over 46,250 local households in need of energy assistance.

For more information about the Good Neighbor Energy Fund or to receive assistance, contact either the United Way 2-1-1 in Rhode Island help line or a local Community Action Program (CAP) agency. Web: www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org