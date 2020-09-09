Walking to Defeat ALS

The Rhode Show

This year, the 20th Anniversary Walk to Defeat ALS  “Walk Your Way Rhode Island” will feature 52 mini-walks across the state on September 13th. Their goal is to raise $175,000 for ALS patient and family services in our community and they can’t do it without your support.

This morning we were joined by President of the ALS Association, John Pagliarini, who also serves as a Team Captain for the Walk.

You can learn more: http://walkri.org

