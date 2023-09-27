This Is Why We Walk. At the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, we’re fighting for a different future. We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. But to get there, we need you.

Serving all of Rhode Island, the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter is here to help. We provide education and support to all those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias throughout our community, including those living with the disease, caregivers, healthcare professionals and families. We are also committed to advocating for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s disease and advancing critical research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure.

There has never been a more important time to combat this deadly disease. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Together, we can #ENDALZ!