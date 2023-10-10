Newport Vineyard joins The Rhode Show for Local Wine and Craft Beer Week! Get a look inside this beautiful location, learn about some of the 30+ featured wines, and about upcoming events you’ll enjoy!
We have a chance to chat with co-owner John Nunes about Newport Vineyards and what’s coming up at the end of the month for their Annual Harvest Festival.
Visit Newport Vineyards for more information.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.