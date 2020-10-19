Virtual concierge service allows people to revel remotely

Like many tourism professionals, Damaris Messina was impacted by the industry’s economic crisis in the wake of COVID-19. Yet Messina saw an opportunity to use her hospitality expertise and vast network of industry professionals to build a new business that helps people connect virtually for fun experiences together. Messina launched YAY Concierge, a service that carefully curates elegant and highly interactive virtual gatherings.

YAY Concierge’s virtual gatherings are accessible by any electronic device with Zoom access and camera and microphone capabilities. Individuals and remote teams can access the site www.yayconcierge.com select a date and experience concept by completing the request form found on the site. Once submitted, they are contacted within 24 hours to curate the virtual experience and be paired with an industry expert. A custom invite is created and sent to the host containing details of the virtual gathering which include a private Zoom link and a list of grocery items to gather prior to the virtual experience. Options are also available for those seeking a complete personal shopper experience prior to the virtual gathering. Experiences are individually curated and last 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the type of request and size of the group. Tailored experiences require 10 days advance notice. This ensures the industry expert is confirmed and the necessary items are gathered in time to complete the virtual experience. Prices vary depending on the type of experience and number of attendees.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

