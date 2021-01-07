Verizon brings next generation 5G technology to Southern New England

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile devices with 5G network standard communication_389800

Mobile devices with 5G network standard communication

Verizon brings next generation 5G technology to Southern New England

You’ve heard the phrase 5G when it comes to smartphones – but what does it really mean?

This morning Verizon tech expert David Weissmann joined us to talk about Verizon’s growing 5G network and why you should be interested in this next generation technology.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams