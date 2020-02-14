Valentine’s Day Rhody Roundup

It’s time now for the Rhody Roundup!

we’re chatting about some of the headlines making the rounds this week our panel this morning

Phil Ayoub, Dr. Hume Johnson, and mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri



What makes a good valentines day gift?

According to Bankrate, millennials, those 24 to 39, are expected to overspend on valentine’s day with an average of $208 dollars for this day of romance… On gifts, dining and entertainment.

Red flags and deal breakers

A new survey shows 64-percent of individuals chose dating someone with bad breath over someone who can’t manage money.

How do you get out of a relationship rut?

Three out of five couples say a romantic getaway saved their relationship.





