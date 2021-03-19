Vaccination Etiquette

With many receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, you may be tempted to ask questions. Mister Manners, Thomas P. Farley, shares his advice for the following topics:

•How public should you be about having received a vaccine dose (eg: do you put it on social media)?

•Is it polite to ask someone what underlying condition (or under what circumstances) they were able to get a vaccine dose?

•Can you modify your previously careful behavior once you’ve been vaccinated?

•How do you respond to someone who doesn’t believe in getting vaccinated?

•Is it appropriate to exclude friends from a gathering because they have not been vaccinated?

