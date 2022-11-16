The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

At VA Providence Health care system, the healthcare teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

https://www.va.gov/providence-health-care/