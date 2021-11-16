VA Offering The Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health.

Learning how to cook can be one of the first steps towards getting healthier foods on your plate.

Now, veterans can attend classes, that will help them eat healthier!

Contact your local HTK Dietitian, Amy Barrette, RD (401) 273-7100 ext. 13186 for more information or if you have questions.

Find out more about The Healthy Teaching Kitchen-Cooking Demonstration 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Tuesday of every month!



Please give us a call today to enroll: (401) 457-1444