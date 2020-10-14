Using Social Media to Optimize Your Business

This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Rosanna Ortiz President & Founder
RMO Public Relations LLC.

Rosanna gave us tips on how small businesses can optimize their business using social media.  

From social contests, increasing engagement and consistency in posting; to providing information on what messages to convey and when. 

