USA TODAY Nominated T. F. Green “Best Small Airport” 2021.



T.F. Green Airport has again been nominated by USA TODAY in their “10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards” for 2021!

USA TODAY’s expert panel selected T.F. Green Airport as a contender for Best Small Airport, which gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at votepvd.com or by visiting pvdairport.com

Individuals can vote once a day with voting ending Monday, February 1st, with winners to be announced on Friday, February 12th.

Individuals can vote via smart phone, personal computer or other digital devices at www.PVDAirport.com and can share links with friends, family and colleagues via Green Airport’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media sites.