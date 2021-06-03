US Bartenders’ Guild RI Chapter to host annual charity bike ride

For the fourth year, the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) Rhode Island chapter is teaming up with Campari USA and Teremana Tequila to hold their annual charity bike ride, this year named Pedaling for Patino and Pancreatic Cancer.

The most well-attended hospitality industry charity bike ride will be held on Monday, June 7 in Bristol, RI – with satellite rides happening across the country this year.

As with prior rides, the event is set out to raise health and wellness awareness of the food and beverage industry, this year riders can raise funds to support Pancreatic Cancer.

Starting in Bristol, the ride will feature scenic 25 miles of East Bay coastline. Lunch, sponsored by Campari, Teremana, and USBGRI, will follow the ride for all participants at Bywater Restaurant in Warren.

Registration is available online.