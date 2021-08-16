URI’s Ryan Center is ready to welcome you back!

As more and more live events return to entertain audiences, one local spot gearing up and filling their schedule with a multitude of offerings. From shows to URI sports and more, The Ryan Center is getting closer every day.

Not only are they adding great events to their calendar, but they have implemented many innovative systems and procedures to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all guests. They also have various different employment opportunities currently available, as well!

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn about these opportunities and more and chatted with their GM, Leah Becki, in the process and learned just what a positive and fun atmosphere it is.

For more info on upcoming shows and for the latest regarding their mask mandates, employment opportunities and more, visit: http://www.theryancenter.com/

