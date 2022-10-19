The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

Whether you are a guitar expert, a beginner, or just someone who loves music and is fascinated by the instrument, URI’s 7th Annual Guitar Fest will not disappoint. Joining us on The Rhode Show today was the Festival Artistic Director, Adam Levin.

For more info on the Fest taking place Oct. 20 – 23, head to: https://www.uriguitarfestival.org/