The URI Master Gardeners’ seed incubator initiative plays a vital role in supplying plants to community gardens across the state. Last year alone, URI Master Gardeners successfully nurtured over 12,000 vegetable, herb, and annual seedlings using donated seeds. During the winter, nearly 100 community organizations and schools in Rhode Island placed orders for these seedlings.

In a noteworthy collaboration, Job Lot contributes to this cause by donating seeds from the previous year that cannot be sold. This annual donation allows the Master Gardener Program to breathe life into the seeds, enabling them to benefit community groups throughout the state each spring. Notably founded by two URI alumni, Job Lot goes a step further by distributing seeds, with the support of URI’s Cooperative Extension program, to Rhode Island residents at various libraries statewide.

Since 2005, the Job Lot Charitable Foundation has been a significant contributor, generously donating millions of packets of Burpee seeds to URI’s Master Gardener program. This ongoing commitment aims to enhance food security, promote local food production, and inspire the upcoming generation of gardeners.

To place an order you can click the link: URI SEED PROGRAM