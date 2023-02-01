Thorr Bjorn, URI’s Athletic Director, shares about URI Athletics’ Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony taking place on February 17th at the Newport Marriott. They will be honoring the 1987-88 and 1997-98 men’s basketball teams.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.