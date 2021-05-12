Urban Wildlife Photographer Peter Green discusses new book & more

Inspiration is all around us including right here in Rhode Island, of course!

Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today over ZOOM was Urban Wildlife Photographer Peter Green, who discussed a wide variety of topics including his latest project, “Providence Raptors: Documenting the Lives of Urban Birds of Prey”, a very engaging book depicting wildlife photography as seen through his talented lens.

What is a Wildlife Photographer? How did he get started? What can we expect in the book? We learned more about Peter’s journey and work in this fascinating chat.

For additional info on Peter and to grab a copy of his book, visit: https://providenceraptors.com/about/

For more details regarding the Bird Box in which he has partnered with Ohanga to create a wonderful gift idea, head to: https://www.ohanga.com/shop/p/bird-gift-box

