As summertime starts to wind down, back-to-school season is here, making now the perfect time to check off and upgrade every school supply list.

Whether starting a new grade, entering a new school, or just wanting to replace a few missing essentials before your first day, Disney has created some back-to-school essentials with a hint of Disney magic, Marvel heroics, and Star Wars excitement.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.