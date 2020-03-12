Upcoming events with the RI Philharmonic

Though their upcoming weekend events have been rescheduled, the RI Philharmonic is pressing forward with some upcoming performances in months to come.

Joining us today were Artistic Director Bramwell Tovey and David Beauchesne, Executive Director Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School, who chatted further about what we can expect.

For a Press Release regarding the rescheduling and more, head to: https://www.ri-philharmonic.org/

