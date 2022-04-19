Paul Masse Buick GMC is the first in the state to have the brand new GMC Hummer EV.
We had a chance to check out this state-of-the-art all-electric truck.
GMC HUMMER EV Pickup dominates terrain with revolutionary features and capabilities.
Like everything GMC HUMMER EV, the cabins were designed for a unique combination of innovation and convenience.
So no matter how rugged the great outdoors gets, inside GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, you’ll enjoy every moment.
