University Orthopedics provides free appointments for Fall Sports Pre-Participation Exams

University Orthopedics will be providing free appointments for Fall Sports Pre-Participation Exams for the 22nd consecutive year.

The exams will be conducted on August 3rd, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1 Kettle Point Avenue, East Providence, Rhode Island.

Students of all ages, including collegiate athletes, are invited to participate.

For more information and to download the forms needed please visit: https://universityorthopedics.com/freeexams

