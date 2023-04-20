Dr. David Bica from University Orthopedics joins The Rhode Show to talk about the largest and most comprehensive orthopedic practice in the local area.
Now that Spring is here and our kids are back on the fields playing sports, it’s a great time to learn about Ortho Direct and how families can benefit from this convenient option.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.