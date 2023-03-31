Mark your calendars as 401Gives returns in its fourth year and we work together to make 401Gives 2023 the biggest WEEKEND of giving in Rhode Island history!
(March 31 at 6am through April 3 at 6pm!)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.