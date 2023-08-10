With Back-to-School time upon us, there perhaps is no better time to underscore the importance of school bus safety while learning more about innovations and more when it comes to buses today. Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning to chat about cleaner options for the nation’s school bus fleets, and a study that shows how low-emission buses are linked to improved test scores, was Tucker Perkins, President/CEO of PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council.
