What are you getting the guy who has everything?

We have put together some ULTIMATE Father’s Day gifts.

Levy Electric Scooter:

Is perfect for anyone of any age trying to zip around and have fun. The Levy is lightweight weighing in at 28 lbs. Goes about 18 miles per hour and travels around 10 miles depending on weight and speed. The scooter takes 3 hours to charge and one of the best things you can swap out the battery. It takes about five seconds to take one out and replace it. For safety, the scooter has both front and rear bright LED lights.

Salewa Pedroc PRO Mids:

A men’s speed hiking mid-cut technical boot with a lightweight, robust, synthetic upper and outsole designed for great versatility. They have great support for your ankles as well. The Pedroc Pro Mid – our progressive speed hiking boot with a contemporary design. They are lightweight and also come in black.

Alicia Adams Alpaca’s

Alicia Adams Alpaca is a farm-based family-owned business. This throw is the top of luxury and class. Our brand is deeply rooted in farm and family life. Alpaca products can last a lifetime if they are cared for properly. Proudly fair-trade made in Peru. The White House gifted one to Prince George.

CASA M Spice Co gift set:

Looking for the perfect gift? Give the gift of the Casa M Spice Co® stainless shaker gift set, complete with all eight of our spice blends, including Chain Reaction®, Cattle Drive®, Free Range®, Hooked®, Good Shepherd®, Pecking Order®, Jerked Chain®, and Whole Hog®. The gift set also comes with 7 food-grade silicone stretch and seal covers that fit perfectly over the top of the stainless-steel shakers to keep your seasonings fresh and safe from moisture.

SolarPuff

This solar light has an origami design along with up to 12 hours of light with 8-10 hours of solar charging time. The light is also waterproof and will turn on at dusk if you’d like.

It also has an origami design but this also has a power bank as well. This lasts up to 48 hours of light on a 10-hour solar charge.