Father’s Day is this Sunday, but what do you get the guy who may have everything?

We put together some of our favorite things that he will love!

Suunto 9 Peak Pro:

The ultra-thin design makes it beautiful on the outside and very sturdy too.

Suunto 9 also has amazing battery life. This one has gone over two weeks without a charge.

Suunto 9 Peak uses grade 5 titanium for lighter weight and supreme comfort. Titanium is hard, scratch resistant, and hypoallergenic. It is also Made in Finland with 100% renewable energy.

It has a newer processor, an incredibly accurate GPS for when you are out on an adventure, and a fast user interface.

Kokopelli Platte Inflatable Kayak:

The Platte kayak is the new lightweight, packable option for adventure paddlers looking for the best balance of paddling performance, weight-saving materials, durability, and portability.

The two-piece design packs down to an impressively small size and weighs in at 24lb when fully equipped with key accessories (a minimum boat-only weight of 13.75lb.) 1000 denier reinforced PVC construction makes up the two pontoons and a removable drop-stitch floor provide stiffness, added flotation, and enhances tracking capabilities.

The Platte comes with everything you need for a trip on the water: supportive molded EVA foam, multi-point adjustable seat, two bungee cargo sections on the bow and stern, 20 D-ring attachment points, bow and stern splash guards, foot block, 4-piece paddle, Nano Barrel pump, emergency repair kit and two tracking fins (5in front and 9in back). There are also four convertible drain plugs for use in low-class whitewater and chop. It will hold about 330 pounds.

KULA coolers:

They come in 5 and 2.5 gallons and The KULA cooler is a tool for your life. Use it as a cooler, seat, bait well, rod holder, cast net holder, equipment storage, or just about anything that you can do with a five-gallon bucket. It also will keep things cold for days! I had ice and it lasted well over a week.

Andesite Trekking Poles:

Coming in at under 6oz per pole, the Andesites are perfect for long distances, steep descents, and lightweight packability. Within just a few steps they’ll feel like an extension of your arm, and your knees will thank you later.