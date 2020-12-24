FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

On this Christmas Eve, if you are looking to further enjoy the Season, our own Brendan Kirby recently read Clement Clarke Moore’s iconic “A Visit From St. Nicholas” – “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” for our friends at PPAC.

In honor of this on today’s show he tested the knowledge of Will Gilbert & Michaela Johnson to see how well they know this classic piece of work.

To enjoy Brendan’s full reading from PPAC, head to: https://www.ppacri.org

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

