On this Christmas Eve, if you are looking to further enjoy the Season, our own Brendan Kirby recently read Clement Clarke Moore’s iconic “A Visit From St. Nicholas” – “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” for our friends at PPAC.
In honor of this on today’s show he tested the knowledge of Will Gilbert & Michaela Johnson to see how well they know this classic piece of work.
To enjoy Brendan’s full reading from PPAC, head to: https://www.ppacri.org
