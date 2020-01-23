TV Maitre d’ Back for 2020

Joe Zito, The TV Maitre d’, is back for a sensational new season as he visits the dining rooms and kitchens of Southern New England’s best and most unique restaurants.

Featuring guest visits with local celebrities and some of the areas most talented and experienced food and wine professionals.

