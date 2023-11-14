Find out about the largest one-day private food distribution to the needy in our area!
This event brings in 4,000 turkeys and over 3,300 food baskets full of holiday trimmings to feed over 20,000 people again this year.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.