It’s summer and that means it is grilling season. Registered Dietitian and Chef Abbie Gellman joined us with a few simple meal ideas featuring beef paired with seasonal fruits and veggies that are delicious and nutritious.

For more information visit the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative at: https://www.nebpi.org

Follow Chef Abbie here: https://www.chefabbiegellman.com

