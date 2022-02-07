Try these healthy options for Heart Health Month

Did you know that February is American Heart Month? This stretch of the year is a good time to re-evaluate our diet and potentially make some changes which will help better our overall heart health. Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today was Registered Dietician, Chef Abbie Gelman, who shared a few simple meal and snack ideas that are delicious and nutritious.

For additional info, head to: http://chefabbiegellman.com

