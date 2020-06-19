Try these Father’s Day-inspired drink ideas

With Father’s Day this weekend, perhaps you are looking for some fun ways to celebrate Dad! This morning we checked in with The Cocktail Guru himself, Jonathan Pogash, who shared some fun drink ideas for the occasion. In this segment he was joined by another special guest: his Dad!

To learn more about The Cocktail Guru, visit: https://www.thecocktailguru.com/

To make Jonathan’s drink ideas at home, follow these recipes:

Dad’s G&T

2 oz Beefeater Gin

Top with good quality tonic water (like fever tree)

3 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters

Method: Build directly into highball glass with ice and stir briefly.

Garnish: extra lime squeezes

The Dadler

In a tall glass, add:

1 1/2 oz barenjager honey and bourbon liqueur

2 oz Pom juice

2 oz ginger beer

Top with beer of choice

Method: Stir briefly and garnish.

Garnish: lemon wheel

