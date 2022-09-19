Looking for some fun ways to spice up your gameday cuisine? Check out these fun selections courtesy of today’s guest in our The Rhode Show kitchen, Chef Roscoe Gay: Twin Lobster Rolls, Wings, and Fries.

Learn more about Every1sChef here: https://www.facebook.com/Every1sChef/

Twin lobster rolls:

1/2 pound of cooked lobster1 stalk of finely chopped celery1 Tblsp of finely chopped chives2 Tblsp of mayonnaise. Salt and pepper to tastes1 zested lemon and the juice from the lettuce. Shredded lettuce or micro greens for garnish.

Combine all ingredients into a bowl really well. Cover and let it set in the Fridge for about an hour.

When ready to serve toast up your hot dog buns and served and use the micro greens or lettuce for garnish.

Southern fried wings:



1 pounds of party wings 1 tablespoon of each dry seasoning applied to the chicken and then the same amounts of seasoning will be applied to the flour dredge as well.

SaltPepper Italian sessionGarlic powder1 pack of SazonOnion powderFlour (for your dredge)Yellow hot dog mustardCanola oil (for frying at 375 degrees)

Fries:

Add chicken to a mixing bowl and combine the seasoning with the chicken into the bowl. Once it’s well combined. Use a freezer bag or another mixing bowl with your dredge. Cover the chicken well and let it rest. You want the flour to absorb the moisture and develop the gluten in the flour (usually about 10 to 20 minutes)

Get your oil up to 375 degrees and then fry until the chicken begins to float. Even when it floats let it fry for another 3 minutes.

Place on a wire rack when removing from the grease and enjoy.