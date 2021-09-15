Try Nick Rabar’s Detroit-style pepperoni pizza

This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed our friend Nick Rabar from Avenue N American Kitchen. Dazzling us as he does every Wednesday on the show, today he prepared a spectacular Detroit-style Pepperoni Pizza!

Check out the ingredients and recipe below and attempt to make it in your own kitchen.

For more from Avenue N, head to: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/

Detroit Style Pepperoni Pizza

Recipe Time: 1 hour

Serves: 6 – 8

Ingredients:

1ea. 36oz. Pizza Dough

8oz -10oz Sliced Pepperoni

1.5 cups Brick Cheese or Mozzarella Cheese

1.5 cup Pizza Sauce (oregano, salt, sugar, fresh garlic, garlic granules, crushed pepper)

1/4 cup Olive Oil

Directions:

Preheat oven at 525 degrees. In a 9 x 13 non-stick pan add olive oil and stretch dough corner

to corner. Top with pepperoni, then corner to corner cheese, then sauce and drizzle a touch of

olive oil. Bake until crispy on all edges.

