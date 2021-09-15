Try Nick Rabar’s Detroit-style pepperoni pizza

This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed our friend Nick Rabar from Avenue N American Kitchen. Dazzling us as he does every Wednesday on the show, today he prepared a spectacular Detroit-style Pepperoni Pizza!
Check out the ingredients and recipe below and attempt to make it in your own kitchen.
For more from Avenue N, head to: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/
Detroit Style Pepperoni Pizza
Recipe Time: 1 hour
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
1ea. 36oz. Pizza Dough
8oz -10oz Sliced Pepperoni
1.5 cups Brick Cheese or Mozzarella Cheese
1.5 cup Pizza Sauce (oregano, salt, sugar, fresh garlic, garlic granules, crushed pepper)
1/4 cup Olive Oil
Directions:
Preheat oven at 525 degrees. In a 9 x 13 non-stick pan add olive oil and stretch dough corner
to corner. Top with pepperoni, then corner to corner cheese, then sauce and drizzle a touch of
olive oil. Bake until crispy on all edges.
