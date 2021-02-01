Try a football inspired workout on game day!

Game Day excitement is growing, and even they you may not be playing, you can still get in on the football fun at home with your own team huddle! Fitness instructor, Ali Benfeito, from Lois Fitness takes us through a football inspired workout you can do during the game!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.