Try a football inspired workout on game day!

Game Day excitement is growing, and even they you may not be playing, you can still get in on the football fun at home with your own team huddle! Fitness instructor, Ali Benfeito, from Lois Fitness takes us through a football inspired workout you can do during the game!

