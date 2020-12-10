Year-End Financial Planning

As we approach the end of the year, it’s a great time to do a financial check-up and review your investment portfolio while there is still time to make adjustments, if needed.

It is important that you have strategies in place to plan for your investments, retirement and tax impact to avoid any tax bill surprises, penalties or liabilities.

Now is a great time to evaluate your own financial situation to see if there are adjustments you can make to improve your financial standing.

Jennifer Lippin from Washington Trust Wealth Management talks about Year End Financial Planning.

For more information go to https://www.washtrustwealth.com/

