Washington Trust’s peanut butter drive returns

Throughout the month of April, Washington Trust is inviting people throughout Rhode Island to “Spread The Word” and support the Peanut Butter drive by donating jars of Peanut Butter as proceeds will benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and their agency partners.

Since their inaugural event over 20 years ago, Washington Trust has netted more than 143 tons of peanut butter to date. Now we all know that Peanut Butter is delicious, but it’s also family friendly, has a high nutritional value, is shelf-stable, and is often a luxury item for families experiencing food insecurity.

Due to the pandemic, the needs in the community have skyrocketed. The Food Bank has gone from serving just about 53,000 people per month, to serving 68,000 people per month- that’s a 28% increase! This means that even a small contribution would mean a great deal.

Joining us this morning on “The Rhode Show” to tell us more about how you can participate and help out was Elizabeth Eckel, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer Washington Trust.

Learn more here: https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support/peanut-butter-drive

